Kanye West’s ‘Late Orchestration’ is now available to stream in the US

Kanye West‘s 2006 live album ‘Late Orchestration’ has finally been made available on streaming platforms in the US.

The rapper and producer’s live LP was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London in September 2005, and featured live renditions of tracks from West’s first two studio albums, ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘Late Registration’.

‘Late Orchestration’ saw West working with a 17-piece all-female string orchestra, while the likes of John Legend, Lupe Fiasco and Consequence made guest appearances.

Advertisement

Nearly 16 years on from its original release as a CD and DVD in April 2006, ‘Late Orchestration’ has finally become available on streaming services in the US.

You can hear Kanye West’s ‘Late Orchestration’ below.

West, who is now legally known as Ye, is currently working on the sequel album to 2021’s ‘DONDA’. Future is said to be executively producing the record, while Marilyn Manson is also working on the album.

The rapper reportedly held a private listening party for ‘DONDA 2’ in LA earlier this week, which was attended by the likes of Drake, Travis Scott and Yung Lean.

Advertisement

West also gave a passionate speech about “Black Future Month” on Instagram this week.

“There’s no more Black History Month,” he said in the clip. “Every February, reminding us that we just barely can vote – you shouldn’t have to be a tech genius, a basketball god, a musical wizard, to be able to hold down your family. It’s been about four or five days since I’ve seen my kids, but we’re in America, ain’t we? That’s just how it is.”