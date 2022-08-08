Kanye West’s lawyer quits amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has reportedly bid farewell to his most recent attorney – the fifth to be involved with his divorce from Kim Kardashian – while a trial date for the case has been confirmed.

Rolling Stone reports that, during a trial-setting conference held in LA last Friday (August 5), Samantha Spector was formally discharged as West’s attorney. She’d represented the rapper for a hearing back in March – where Kardashian was legally declared single – but requested to leave the case in May, reportedly citing issues with communication between her and West.

West and Kardashian are yet to agree to terms regarding their shared wealth and four children, however according to the latter’s own lawyer, Laura Wasser, that may change soon. “We’ve been ready for quite a while,” Wasser is reported to have told LA County judge Steve Cochran on Friday. “I actually have a stipulated judgment drafted. I’m just trying to get someone to pay attention to me.

Speaking to the status of West and Kardashian’s personal relationship, Wasser continued: “The parties are getting along, and they are communicating, but where we are right now is, from [Kardashian’s] perspective, we would like to get Mr. West’s declaration of disclosure and close the case.” Kardashian was said to have filed her preliminary financial disclosures last November, but West is yet to do the same.

During the conference, Cochran ruled for a two-day trial to begin on December 14. He implored Wasser to “invite” West to make a move by the end of next month, however the trail is expected to go ahead regardless of his input. Cochran reportedly told the court: “We’d like the parties to try to settle the case and arrive at a stipulated judgment, if possible, and then be ready to have a trial on unresolved matters.”

In other Kanye news, the rapper said earlier this month that Adidas created Yeezy Day – August 2, the annual day on which the brand releases some of its most anticipated Yeezy sneaker drops – without his personal approval.

Last month, the rapper appeared onstage at Rolling Loud Miami, despite having cancelled his headline slot there less than a week earlier. Kid Cudi had replaced West on the bill shortly ahead of the festival, but West nevertheless joined Lil Durk during his set.