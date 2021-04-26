Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezys sell for record-breaking $1.8million

A pair of Nike Air Yeezys worn by Kanye West at the 2008 Grammy Awards have sold for $1.8million (£1.3million) at auction.

The sale, conducted through auction house Sotheby’s, makes the Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Grammy’ sample the most expensive shoe ever sold.

Before the auction, it was reported that the sneakers expected to sell for over $1million (£728,000).

It eclipses the previous record holder, a game-worn pair of basketball star Michael Jordan’s Air Jordans, which sold for $615,000 (£443,000) last August.

The Yeezys sold by Sotheby’s were purchased by the investment company Rares. The company’s CEO Gerome Sapp said: “We are thrilled to work with Sotheby’s on this acquisition.”

“Our goal in purchasing such an iconic shoe—and a piece of history—is to increase accessibility and empower the communities that birthed sneaker culture with the tools to gain financial freedom through Rares. We look forward to working with Sotheby’s to continue to identify rare finds that will help elevate, preserve and uphold sneaker culture.”

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Grammy’ sample was created specifically for West for the awards, where the rapper both performed and took home four awards, including Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘Stronger’ and Best Rap Album for ‘Graduation’.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 kick-started the multi-billion-dollar-valued Yeezy sneaker and clothing brand when they finally launched the following year.

West eventually split from Nike in 2013 in order to partner Yeezy with Adidas, and they remain in business together to this day.