Kanye West’s representative says plans to meet Putin in Russia are “entirely fabricated”

Kanye West‘s representative has denied claims that the rapper is planning to take his Sunday Service shows to Russia this year and meet President Vladimir Putin.

Ameer Sudan, a “confidant and strategic advisor” of the rapper and producer (who is now legally known as Ye), had told Billboard that West was planning on making Russia “a second home”, adding: “He will be spending a lot of time out there.”

Sudan claimed that he and attorney Scott Balber had been planning the trip on West’s behalf, and that West was aiming to grow his business ventures in Russia with the Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov.

However, Pierre Rougier, one of West’s publicists, has now denied that West is planning on making such moves in Russia.

Rougier told Rolling Stone in an email that the story is “entirely fabricated,” adding that it is a “work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people.”

Sudan and Balber have not yet commented on Rougier’s response. Publicist Rob Goldstone, a representative for Emin Agalarov, told Rolling Stone that he could “confirm there are talks going on,” but declined to comment further.

In other Ye news, a video for the rapper’s track ‘Heaven And Hell’ was released earlier this week. The song is taken from his 2021 album ‘DONDA’, which is reportedly set to be followed by a sequel record.

A Netflix documentary about West’s early days in music, titled Jeen-Yuhs, will be released next month.