Kanye West’s second ‘Donda’ album event in Atlanta reveals new features from Kid Cudi and The Weeknd

Kanye West has just wrapped up his second listening event for forthcoming tenth album ‘Donda’, held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, revealing new features from Kid Cudi, The Weeknd and more.

This is the second of its kind to take place, with West holding a similar event in late July. The album was set to be released on July 23, following its delay from July last year, though it never materialised on streaming platforms.

Shortly afterwards, West’s representatives confirmed the album would arrive on August 6, though it still hasn’t been made available on streaming services at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Once again streaming live on Apple Music, today’s stream actually began yesterday (August 5) as West prepped for the event in what looked like a makeshift bedroom in the stadium, where he’d reportedly been living since the first streaming event. Members of his team were also spotted on the stream, as well as other artists like Chance The Rapper, Steve Lacy and Vic Mensa.

Other celebrities reportedly attended the event as well, including West’s ex-partner Kim Kardashian, Dave Chappelle and Jay-Z.

It's just a ton of people sitting around, someone's getting a trim, Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Fivio Foreign & Steve Lacy have all wandered in. Wtf is happening pic.twitter.com/kzEqL7NGc4 — Jamie 🏕️ (@JamieVBM) August 5, 2021

Ahead of West taking the stage, the venue revealed that it would be administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those in attendance who needed them.

We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm. pic.twitter.com/eDPEdgy29b — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 6, 2021

Advertisement

The main listening event was set to kick off at 9:30pm EST, but in typical Kanye fashion, began an hour later at 10:30pm EST.

While at the first event, West took to the arena alone and donned in all red, this time he wore all black. In the centre of the arena, there was a mattress, two pairs of shoes, a candle and some other objects.

At the July event, West meandered around the stage alone while songs from ‘Donda’ played in the background. This time, he was joined by a large troupe of dancers that performed choreography around him, all dressed in black as well.

The album, which is expected to be 24 tracks long, appears to include a string of features. Some of which were previewed last month, like Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch as well as a highly anticipated collaboration with Jay-Z.

However, West has since added some other artists on the album. Kid Cudi previously said he wasn’t on the original cut of ‘Donda’, but earlier today revealed that West reached out and they “made it work”.

I wasnt on Donda when I tweeted that I wasnt. Ye hit me the followin week and we made it work. Realest nigga alive. No need to lie to kick it . Hope u guys enjoy!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) August 6, 2021

In addition, The Weeknd also appears on the album confirming speculation that he would, following West sharing a screenshot of his call log that reveals he spoke to the singer at least three times recently.

Streaming service TIDAL, which West had previously left in 2017 before reaching a private settlement with Jay-Z in 2019, has shared a list of ‘Donda’ features so far. It includes Young Thug, Baby Keem, Francis And The Lights and more.

However, in various responses to tweets, a representative for the streaming service stressed that they’ve yet to receive the finished product of ‘Donda’.

When we get it we'll DM it to you, ok? — TIDAL (@TIDAL) August 6, 2021

Do it look like we know where the album is. pic.twitter.com/HkZQGW1Rwn — TIDAL (@TIDAL) August 6, 2021

During the album’s playthrough, West did various things in the centre of the arena, including push-ups, taking a phone call and circling the stage under a cloak.

At the conclusion of the album’s stream, West ascended to the arena’s rooftop as a circle of spotlights focused on him.

The event, which lasted for 90 minutes, ended around five minutes before midnight EST August 6 (5am BST August 6). However, ‘Donda’ is still yet to appear online.

However, as seen by NME, the album is available for pre-order on iTunes, where it reads that the expected release date is Monday August 9. However, Apple Music says the album is set for release on the service on Saturday August 7.

Amid ‘Donda’ fever, social media personality Justin Laboy claimed that West and Jay-Z would be teaming up again to make a sequel to their hugely successful 2011 joint album ‘Watch The Throne’. Laboy, who last month revealed nuggets of information about ‘Donda’, said that ‘Watch The Throne 2’ would be arriving by the “end of 2021”.