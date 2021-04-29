KARD’s BM teases upcoming solo project ‘Broken Me’

BM of South Korean co-ed group KARD has given fans a glimpse of his upcoming solo release, ‘Broken Me’.

In a post on Instagram today (April 29), the 28-year-old Korean-American singer-rapper revealed the first image from the project. In the caption, he said that the video for the song will premiere in CGV Cheongdam Cine City movie theatre in Seoul, and that more teasers are on the way.

Both fans, as well as fellow K-pop artists, shared their excitement for the upcoming release in the post’s comments section. Singer-songwriter MRSHLL used posted fire emojis to show his support, while French-Italian celebrity Robin Deiana remarked “cool” in Korean.

Ladies’ Code’s Ashley Choi – who hosts the DIVE Studios podcast Get Real with BM, alongside BtoB‘s Peniel – hyped up the music video’s upcoming big screen premiere: “MOVIE THEATRE PREMIERE?!?! WHOAAAAAAA”. In addition, singer Eric Nam also expressed his anticipation for the song with, “OH. MY. GOD.”

The upcoming music video for ‘Broken Me’ was filmed at the Vive Studios virtual stage, according to the studio. The clip will feature a total of seven locations and six scenes, all created in CGI and using the Vivestudios Immersive Technology (VIT) solution. ‘Broken Me’ was written by BM himself and will mark his first solo release.

KARD made their debut as a co-ed quartet in July 2017 with the EP ‘Hola Hola’. The group has since released four extended plays and a handful of singles. In recent months, the group have been performing as a three-piece group after member J.Seph enlisted for mandatory military service in October 2020.

In other K-pop news, K-pop boyband Highlight are gearing up for the release of ‘The Blowing’, their first mini-album in nearly three years. The project is set to drop on May 3 and feature six brand-new tracks, including songs co-written by member Lee Gikwang.