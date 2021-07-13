KARD’s BM says he wants to collaborate with NCT’s Taeyong, Mark and Johnny

KARD rapper BM has named NCT‘s Taeyong, Mark and Johnny as the artists he would like to collaborate with in the future.

During a recent interview with EnVi Magazine, where the American-Korean idol spoke about his debut single album ‘The First Statement’, BM opened up about the K-pop artists he would like to collaborate with in the future.

“I really like Taeyong – he’s got that swag,” BM said. “I’ve kicked it with Johnny a couple of times, and I’ve heard that Mark is a workaholic, and that’s a characteristic I find very, very respectable in a man.”

BM also went on to praise Mark for his work ethic, noting that the Korean-Canadian stays positive and calm even on his busiest days. “It would be really dope to work with him, big respect,” BM added.

However, BM concluded that his “dream team” will always be KARD. “I feel like a lot of people are waiting on that,” said the rapper, referring to member J.Seph’s anticipated return from mandatory military service. “It’s always going to be stronger with the four of us rather than with solos or duos, so we’re getting ready for that real soon.”

NCT 127 are set to return with new music later this year. During an online fan-meeting held yesterday (July 7), in celebration of the group’s fifth anniversary, the group shared that they would be returning with a full-length studio album this September, per Billboard. More details and a timeline for the release have yet to be unveiled, but are expected in the coming months.