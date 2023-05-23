KARD return with trippy music video for new single ‘Icky’

Co-ed K-pop group KARD have made their long-awaited comeback with their mini-album ‘Icky’.

On May 23 at 6pm KST, the four-member group returned with their sixth mini-album ‘Icky’ and a music video for the title track of the same name. In the trippy new visual, each member of KARD is trapped in a strange world that doesn’t seem to have an exit.

“Imma get icky, icky, icky / Imma get icky, icky, icky / Getting attracted, more and more / As it comes to an end / Know what I mean / Icky, icky, icky / My innuendo,” vocalists Somin and Jiwoo sing on the chorus. Elsewhere, in the MV, the quartet show off the song’s choreography.

“Our song is quite sexy, but not too much so that it becomes provocative,” rapper J.Seph said of ‘Icky’ in a recent interview with Korea JoongAng Daily. Meanwhile, BM likened their music to a conversation, “like you’re listening to a man and a woman talking to each other”.

In addition to ‘Icky’, KARD’s new record includes two unit tracks, ’Fxxk You’ and ‘Been That Boy’, along with new song ’Cake’. Their recent digital single ‘Without You’, which was released last month, also features on the mini-album, alongside a remixes of past singles ‘Oh NaNa’ and ‘Ring The Alarm’.

‘Icky’ arrives nearly a year after their fifth mini-album ‘Re:’ last June, led by ‘Ring The Alarm’. That release had been their first after member J.seph returned from his mandatory military service, and was followed by a North American tour.