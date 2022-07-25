KARD, Weeekly and more announced in first wave of acts for Jakarta’s KPOP LAND 2022 festival this September

K-pop groups KARD and Weeekly have been announced in the first wave of acts set to play Indonesia’s KPOP LAND 2022 festival this September.

The two acts will perform at Stadium Madya Senayan in Jakarta this September 19 alongside fellow K-pop groups VICTON and ATEEZ. Organisers Boart Indonesia have promised a total of five acts will perform at the festival alongside a special guest star who has yet to be revealed.

Ticketing information for the festival has yet to be announced, though the organisers have said that the information will be coming soon.

KARD recently unveiled their stirring cover of BTS’ 2017 single ‘Spring Day’ in an appearance on South Korean music programme Yoo Heeyeol’s Sketchbook. The quartet released their fifth mini-album ‘Re:’ earlier this June, marking their first group release in two years after their 2020 single album ‘Way With Words’. That three-track mini-album was led by the single ‘Gunshot’, and marked the act’s last release before member J.seph enlisted in the military.

The group will be embarking on a South American tour following the release of ‘Re:’, with shows announced in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.

Weeekly recently saw the departure of member Shin Ji-yoon on June 1 following a series of hiatuses over the past year due to anxiety. Weeekly will continue on as a six-member group while Shin receives treatment for her mental health.

Shin had first taken a hiatus from the group in August 2021, and later returned to the girl group four months later in December. However, soon after Weeekly made their comeback earlier this year with the single album ‘Play Game: Awake’, Shin went on another hiatus in late-February.

Boyband ATEEZ have recently announced dates for their ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour, which will begin in October and take the eight-member act to North America, Korea and Japan. to North America, Korea and Japan. The group are also readying their ninth mini-album ‘The World Ep.1: Movement’, the first instalment of the group’s new ‘The World’ series. The seven-track record is due out on July 29 at 1pm KST.