Watch Karol G perform ‘Oki Doki’ and ‘Tá Ok’ at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Karol G took the stage at this year’s MTV VMAs, performing two of her 2023 songs ‘Oki Doki’ and ‘Tá Ok’.

The Colombian singer was one of multiple performers at the ceremony, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tonight (September 12). Karol G kicked off her set with ‘Oki Doki’, a track lifted from her most recent sophomore album ‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’.

The singer then performed her verse from the remixed version of Dennis and Kevin O Chris’ song ‘Tá Ok’, which she first appeared on alongside Maluma upon its release last month. Karol G was flanked by dozens of dancers, and donned a plaid mini-skirt and leg warmers.

In addition to her debut set at the ceremony, Karol G was nominated for a host of awards including Artist Of The Year, Show Of The Summer and Best Latin. She later collected the trophy for Best Collaboration for her Shakira-assisted song, ‘TQG’.

“If collaborating with the legendary Shakira was impressive, earning an award with her as something from another planet,” Karol G said in Spanish during her acceptance speech (per Rolling Stone). The duo beat out the likes of Post Malone and Doja Cat for ‘I Like You (A Happier Song’, and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha for ‘I’m Good (Blue)’.

Other notable performances on the night included Anitta, who teased a new song ‘Grip’ before collecting the trophy for Best Latin. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Diddy, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy and Nicki Minaj were among the other artists to grace the VMAs stage.

Shakira also received the Video Vanguard Award, while Diddy was named the VMAs’ Global Icon. Taylor Swift, who led this year’s nominations with eight in total, took home the awards for Video Of The Year and Song of The Year, both for her 2022 single ‘Anti-Hero’.

Head here for the full list of 2023 MTV VMA winners.