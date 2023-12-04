Kasabian announce new album ‘Happenings’ along with huge ‘Summer Solstice II’ Leicester show with Kaiser Chiefs

Kasabian have announced a huge ‘Summer Solstice II’ show in their hometown of Leicester ahead of a new album, ‘Happenings’.

The band will be performing at Leicester’s Victoria Park on Saturday July 6 with Kaiser Chiefs set to support. More opening acts are set to be announced in due course.

“We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for summer solstice two,” the band said in a press release. “We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all. See you in the mosh pit.”

Advertisement

The fan pre-sale will begin at 9:30am on Thursday (December 7) before the general sale commences at the same time on Friday (December 8) – you can buy your tickets here.

Fans can get access to the pre-sale by pre-ordering the band’s forthcoming album ‘Happenings’, which will be released next summer. No further details about the album have yet been released.

The ‘Summer Solstice II’ show is Kasabian’s first Victoria Park for a decade and their first time playing there without original frontman Tom Meighan. This marks the latest in a storied history of the band’s huge outdoor homecoming gigs.

Meighan left the band in 2020 and just a day later was convicted of abusing his partner, Vikki Ager, and sentenced at Leicester Magistrates Court to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty.

Advertisement

Meighan later explained that he had struggled “for many years with alcohol addiction” as well as seeing the events as a “wake-up call”. He and Ager went on to be married, with Meighan diagnosed with ADHD and saying that he was “deeply ashamed” of his abusive actions.

He went on to launch a solo career at the end of 2021, and play a number of headline shows and festival dates. His debut solo album ‘The Reckoning’ came out in May. He supported Noel Gallagher at a Heritage Live gig in Essex this summer and then joined him on his recent arena tour, but the Sheffield festival Be Reyt was widely criticised for booking Meighan over his abuse convictions.

Following Meighan’s departure, bandmate Serge Pizzorno took over as frontman and they released their first album with him on vocals, ‘ ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria‘, in August 2022.