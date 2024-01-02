Kasabian hint at future collaboration with Sam Fender

Kasabian have recalled their time meeting Sam Fender, and suggested that a collaboration with him is on the cards.

The band opened up about their fondness for the Geordie singer-songwriter during a new interview, and recalled how they hit it off when they first met the musician.

According to frontman Sergio Pizzorno, the members were first introduced to Fender backstage at TRNSMT festival in Scotland, and were immediately open to the idea of working together as they were fans of each other’s discography.

Advertisement

“We hung out with him [Sam] and it was wild because he’s amazing,” Pizzorno told The Sun’s Bizarre column (via Music News). “What he’s done so quickly, he’s the real deal.”

“Him and his guitarist were going, ‘Man, that first album [2004’s self-titled]!’… And I was like, ‘I’m a fan of yours!’,” he added.

When asked about any chances of a collaboration in the future, the singer told the outlet that while nothing is confirmed just yet, “One day we hope to figure that out”.

The interview with the outlet comes ahead of Kasabian releasing their upcoming eighth studio album ‘Happenings’ – which is scheduled to arrive later this summer, but does not yet have an exact release date. It will mark their first full-length album since 2022’s ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’.

While it is unlikely that a collaboration with Sam Fender will appear on the upcoming LP, the band did open up to NME about what fans can expect from the album last month.

Advertisement

“We were getting home from these huge shows, and then being surrounded by musical instruments. All that energy is still [there], you know?” Pizzorno said when asked about the inspiration for the tracks.

Bassist Chris Edwards also shed some light on the upcoming tracks, adding: “These songs on this album are much more… you get them quick. It’s not like you’re going to need to live with them for four or five months before you go, ‘This is my favourite tune’.

“You listen to them and you go, ‘This is great’,” he added. “The fans will be ready for these. It will be the heavy hitters that are going to knock some [old] big heavyweights out of the set.”

In other Kasabian news, the band, who are now fronted by chief songwriter Pizzorno, are set to return to Victoria Park on July 6 after previously playing an outdoor gig there back in 2014. A second takeover of the park was planned for 2020, but the event was shelved due to COVID-19.

As for Sam Fender, last summer the singer-songwriter played two huge homecoming shows in Newcastle, and performed a host of tracks from his album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and hits from his back catalogue.

At the second of the two shows, Fender surprised fans by welcoming AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson on stage to perform ‘Back In Black’ and ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’.