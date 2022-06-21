Watch Kasabian take a late-night stroll in trippy ‘Chemicals’ video

Kasabian have shared the official video for their latest single ‘Chemicals’ – you can watch it below.

Released earlier this month, the track followed ‘ALYGATOR’ and ‘SCRIPTVRE’ in previewing the Leicester band’s upcoming seventh album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ – their first since the departure of ex-frontman Tom Meighan.

Today (June 21), Serge Pizzorno and co. have dropped the trippy new visuals for their most recent track, which sees Kasabian’s newly-appointed lead singer taking a stroll through his hometown in the early hours.

The clip, titled ‘Chemicals – 3:21am In Les-tah’, was directed by LOOSE (IDLES, Fred Again.., Joy Crookes) and filmed, as its name suggests, at 3:21am.

Speaking of the single, Pizzorno explained: “It is me telling myself that it is going to be OK. It was me seeing myself in those few weeks when everything kicked off [with Meighan’s exit].”

He continued: “It’s the future me saying to that person: ‘This is shit, but don’t worry, it will get better’. So having a song about talking to yourself is universal, I think. We all have to find a way to deal with the complications, the mess and the mortality of life.”

Meighan was fired from the band after being convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend-now-wife, Vikki Ager, in 2020.

During an interview with NME last month, Pizzorno said that stepping into the role of frontman hasn’t altered his approach to songwriting. “I’ve always done it my way,” he explained. “If anything, it’s more fun in terms of being able to visualise the live show.”

He went on: “When you see someone sing words that have come from them, there’s something magical about that. You can really feel the sentiment in what someone is trying to say through a charged performance. That’s when sparks fly.

“This album was just us saying, ‘Let’s see what we can do, let’s see where we can take this’. Every album we’ve made has been way different to the one previously and you’ve never really known where we’re going to go next.”

‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ arrives on August 5 via Columbia Records – you can pre-order it here.

Kasabian will showcase the record on their 2022 UK tour this October/November – find any remaining tickets here and see the full schedule below.

October

28 – Manchester, AO Arena

29 – London, Alexandra Palace

November

2 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

4 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Last weekend saw Kasabian perform a headline set at Isle Of Wight Festival 2022, where they were joined onstage by their famous friend and fan Peter Crouch.