Kate Bush joins Ian McKellen and John Bishop for panto aftershow drinks in Oxford

Kate Bush joined actor Ian McKellen and actor and comedian John Bishop for an aftershow party at an Oxford pub earlier this week.

The music icon celebrated McKellen and Bishop’s 100th performance on Wednesday (March 8) of their pantomime Mother Goose, which was running at the New Theatre Oxford from Tuesday (March 8) until yesterday (March 11).

According to a Facebook message spotted by The Oxford Mail, a staff member at Oxford’s The Jolly Farmers pub said: “The astonishingly wonderful Sir Ian McKellen and the amazing John Bishop spent the evening with us celebrating the 100th performance of Mother Goose.

“Oh, and just to make things truly crazy, the legend that is Kate Bush popped in to see him and have a few drinks. This little pub is truly something special.”

The Jolly Farmers in central Oxford is one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ pubs in the city.

Although Bush wasn’t pictured, photos were shared online of McKellen posing with pub staff and Bishop pulling a pint. See below.

Kate Bush, John Bishop and Ian McKellen partied the night away in an Oxford pub. 📸: Kate Bush pic.twitter.com/Ph0DqlULLC — vinnie | a&w out now (@frootyo) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, last month Damon Albarn revealed that after Gorillaz’ divisive Glastonbury headline set in 2010, Bush phoned to tell him it was “one of the best shows she’d ever seen”.

Albarn, who was speaking to comedian Alan Carr for a Banquet Records Q&A attended by NME on February 23, went on to call Bush the “holy grail” for a Gorillaz collaboration.

“I have fantasised about singing at the piano with her several times,” he revealed. “I remember when I first met her, it was back in 1992 and when I was introduced to her, I just got down on my knees,” he said.