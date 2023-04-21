Watch Katy Perry challenge North West to a dance-off at concert

Katy Perry invited Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West on stage with her at a recent gig. Check out footage below.

Currently, the Santa Barbara star is performing at Resorts World in Las Vegas for her Play residency, which started in December 2021.

Hosting a “walk-off competition” for her Firework Foundation at her April 15 show, Katy Perry invited the nine-year-old North West to the stage to participate and then pretended to ask her name.

“The reason I know your name is I’m a huge fan of your TikTok,” said Perry. “I’ve seen a couple of them that you’ve made. You’re a really good dancer and what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves.”

🎥 | Katy Perry asks North West what she wants to be when she gets older. Her response… “EVERYTHING.” 👏 😂 pic.twitter.com/iqcsYAk3NP — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) April 16, 2023

Reflecting on North’s age, Perry spoke about when she was nine she “started singing” and “found her spark”. Asked what she wanted to be when she was older, North West said, “Everything!”, and earned a laugh from the crowd.

North and other young fan were then named winners of the dance-off. Other celebrities attending the concert included Paris Hilton and Sia

North West jumping of excitement and hugging Kim Kardashian after being invited on stage by Katy Perry is the cutest thing you’ll see today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1OA780GXd7 — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 16, 2023

New photo of Katy Perry with Paris Hilton, Sia and Kim Kardashian yesterday during the #PLAY meet & greet. pic.twitter.com/KcYIJO7rmX — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) April 16, 2023

Katy Perry’s ‘Play’ residency at Resorts World is set to end in November 2023. There are 28 dates left and you can look for the tickets here.

In other news, the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer will also sing at the upcoming coronation of King Charles III alongside Lionel Richie, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli. The coronation shall take place on May 6 at Windsor Castle and be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.