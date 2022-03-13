Katy Perry reacts to lawsuit win: “Just be sure before you take me to court”

Katy Perry has seemingly reacted to her recent copyright appeal case win during a show in Las Vegas – watch footage below.

Perry is currently nearing the end of her residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre and during Friday night’s performance (March 11), she changed the lyrics to ‘Dark Horse’ to reference her recent legal victory.

Instead of singing “So just be sure before you give it up to me, up to me, give it up to me”, Perry sang “So just be sure before you take me to court, ’cause I’m a scorpio, bitch!“

Watch footage below:

On Thursday (March 10) Katy Perry won a copyright infringement case against a rapper who claimed she stole his music to make her hit single ‘Dark Horse’.

The case began in 2014 when Marcus Gray, who performs as Flame, alleged that the pop singer had copied his track ‘Joyful Noise’. In 2019, jurors sided with him and the pop star, her collaborators and label were ordered to pay £2.29 million ($2.78 million) in damages.

At the time, Perry’s lawyers called it “a travesty of justice” while maintaining there was “no infringement”

Then in 2020, a judge overturned the original verdict using the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright ruling and saying that the notes Perry repeated during the song were too simple to justify copyright protection.

On Thursday, the court again refused to reinstate the original verdict. “The portion of the ‘Joyful Noise’ ostinato that overlaps with the ‘Dark Horse’ ostinato consists of a manifestly conventional arrangement of musical building blocks,” the appeals court wrote of their 3-0 verdict.

The court continued: “Allowing a copyright over this material would essentially amount to allowing an improper monopoly.”

Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency kicked off in December last year and runs until March 19, 2022.

Speaking about the production (which sees Perry lactate beer and perform in a giant toilet) Perry told GMA that “a lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life. But I play a doll in this show, so this thing is three times the size of me.”