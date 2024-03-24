Katy Perry responds to Kelly Clarkson covering ‘Wide Awake’

Katy Perry has responded to Kelly Clarkson covering her song ‘Wide Awake’.

Clarkson recently performed the song as part of her regular ‘Kellyoke’ series. This year, she has covered other songs such as U2’s ‘Mysterious Ways’, Miley Cyrus’ ‘Used To Be Young’, and the Frasier theme song.

Now, Clarkson has turned her hand to Perry’s iconic single from her 2010 album ‘Teenage Dream’, transforming it into a stripped-back power ballad.

Advertisement

The cover has since captured the attention of Perry herself. She commented on a clip on show’s Instagram post: “ok dang I can never sing that again.”

Watch the moving cover below:

Katy Perry is reportedly gearing up to release her “most personal” album yet in 2024. A source close to the popstar told The Sun (via Music News) that “Katy has been working on her most personal album ever for much of the past two years.”

“She has been doing it on her own terms and it is quite different from anything she has released before.”

The last record Perry released was 2020’s ‘Smile’, which NME gave two stars: “It’s frustrating, as this is the woman behind some of the most fun – and biggest-selling – songs of all time. But as much as you want ‘Smile’ to be a return to form, her fifth album’s songs fail to grip. All in all, ‘Smile’ lacks the fireworks of Perry’s record-breaking years.”

Advertisement

In other news, Perry sold the rights to her music for a reported $225million (£180million). It covers the master royalty income and publishing rights for ‘One of the Boys’ (2008), ‘Teenage Dream’ (2010), ‘PRISM’ (2013), ‘Witness’ (2017) and ‘Smile’.