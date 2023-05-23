Katy Perry reveals that she wants to work with Ice Spice

Katy Perry has revealed that she wants to collaborate Ice Spice in the near future.

The ‘Roar‘ singer is currently in the midst of her ‘Play’ residency at The Theatre in the Resorts World casino in Las Vegas. She has also been a judge on American Idol for six years.

On Sunday (May 21), in an interview with Buzzfeed, the Santa Barbara star was asked what up-and-coming artist she would want to collaborate with. Without hesitation, she replied, “Ice Spice,” before singing a line from the artist’s collaboration with PinkPantheress‘ on the ‘Boy’s A Liar’ remix.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Perry turned down the chance to work with a pre-fame Billie Eilish – admitting that she found an early version of the latter’s single ‘Open Eyes’ to be “boring”.

“Big mistake,” said Perry. “Huge mistake! Don’t let this hit the Internet.”

Elsewhere in the new interview, Perry also spoke about her time on American Idol and how it’s challenging “being a woman and having a strong opinion.”

When asked who’d she’d like to judge on the singing competition, she said she wanted Lizzo take part. “I’d like Lizzo to join American Idol,” she said. “This is an invitation from me, Katy Perry, asking you to join the panel. I’m feeling a little outnumbered on the testosterone. I can really use some bold, honest hot takes.”

Last month, Ice Spice released a collaboration with the Queens rapper Nicki Minaj for a remix of her track ‘Princess Diana’ from her ‘Like…?’ EP. The track has had another boost in popularity after Lady Gaga danced to it to promote her Haus Labs lip-liners.

PinkPantheress spoke to NME about the aforementioned ‘Boy’s A Liar’ remix and her friendship with the Bronx rapper. In her cover story, she said: “Even though Ice Spice does drill, her flows are super unique and the beats she chooses are different. A lot of people would struggle with the beats I choose, but I knew she’d be good for it.”

Earlier this month, Katy Perry performed at King Charles’ Coronation in London. Fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie was also on the line-up, alongside Take That and Tiwa Savage.

Also, Rihanna‘s Super Bowl halftime performance is now the most-watched halftime show ever, knocking Perry’s off the top spot.