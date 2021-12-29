Katy Perry shares Las Vegas residency setlist ahead of opening night

Katy Perry has shared the setlist ahead of the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.
- READ MORE: Katy Perry – ‘Smile’ review: pop icon sounds somewhat recharged, but lacks the fireworks of old
The singer kicks off her run of shows tonight (December 29) at The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino. It will continue until March 19, 2022.
Sharing a video of herself putting together the handwritten list, Perry wrote on Instagram: “TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND. Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! #PLAY (sic)”.
The list, which you can view below, includes hits such as ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, ‘California Gurls’, ‘Firework’, ‘Never Really Over’ and ‘I Kissed A Girl’.
A synopsis for Perry’s Vegas show reads: “Global pop superstar, Katy Perry, will introduce a sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of The World with a larger than life show that can be experienced only at Resorts World Theatre.”
A variety of tiered tickets are available for fans to purchase including the ‘Witness VIP’ package, which includes a reserved seat in the orchestra section, a complimentary VIP beverage voucher, a souvenir red carpet step and repeat photo and limited-edition Katy Perry merchandise.
Other packages include: ‘Smile’, ‘One Of The Boys’ and ‘Katy Hudson’. There are also a number of ‘Teenage Dream’ VIP upgrades up for grabs. For more information, visit the Resorts World website here.
In October, she shared a sweeping cover of the Beatles classic ‘All You Need Is Love’ for a new Gap advert.
In an Instagram post announcing the partnership with Gap, Perry also revealed that she used to work in one of the company’s shops in Santa Barbara, California.