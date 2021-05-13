Katy Perry teases new ‘Pokémon’ song ‘Electric’

Katy Perry has teased her new single ‘Electric’ as part of Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary.

The one-off track was previewed on Good Morning America, ahead of its official release tomorrow (May 14). You can view a video teaser for the song below.

The single will feature on ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’, which is due for release later this year.

The compilation will feature 14 songs by 11 UMG artists, including J Balvin and Post Malone.

The album was confirmed earlier this year with Malone revealing his contribution to the album with a rendition of ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ by Hootie & The Blowfish.

Perry was initially revealed as an ambassador for the year-long ‘P25 Music’ celebrations in January, although it was unclear what her involvement would be.

“It is an honour to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Perry recently confirmed that she will take up a Las Vegas residency this year.

“It’s a TRIP to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency,” Perry tweeted to reveal the news, confirming that the residency will open on December 29 this year and will be hosted, as rumoured, at the Resorts World Theatre.

Perry’s most recent album came out last year. Reviewing ‘Smile’ upon its release in August, NME wrote: “While Perry has returned to her tried-and-tested formula of vivid pop, there’s a missing ingredient.

“It’s frustrating, as this is the woman behind some of the most fun – and biggest-selling – songs of all time. But as much as you want ‘Smile’ to be a return to form, her fifth album’s songs fail to grip. All in all, ‘Smile’ lacks the fireworks of Perry’s record-breaking years.”

In the wake of the album, the singer also revealed that she’s planning on releasing an access-all-areas documentary focusing on the “juicy” parts of her life, inspired by her former nemesis Taylor Swift, and her 2019 Netflix documentary Miss Americana.