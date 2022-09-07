Katy Perry to perform at Japan’s True Colors festival

Katy Perry has been announced as the special guest for Japan’s True Colors festival this November.

Perry will join over 20 international groups and soloists including Japanese dance group BOTAN & DAZZLE, US rapper Sparsh Shah, Italian vocalist Frederico Martello and more at the festival, which will be held at the Tokyo Garden Theater on September 19 and 20. Altogether, artists from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United States and United Kingdom will perform at the festival, which is themed ‘One World, One Family’.

Organisers The Nippon Foundation have also promised that the festival will be a multi-media experience that will feature original film content that “reveals the artists as talents and as regular people living their lives”. Japanese Sign Language, International Sign Language, as well as real-time subtitles and audio descriptions will also be provided as accessibility features at the venue as part of the festival’s commitment to be inclusive.

Tickets are now available via Eplus, Ticket PIA and Lawson Ticket at JPY3000, JPY5000 and JPY8000.

The True Colors Festival first begun in 2006 and has hosted festivals across Southeast Asia and Japan, with more than 1,200 artists from more than 30 countries featuring at its events. The festival notably has made documentaries, music videos, film screenings, children’s programs, musicals, workshops and other activities a part of its events.

The festival – which prides itself in its support of diversity and inclusion – was originally set to take place in 2020 alongside the Tokyo Olympic Games, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year in March, Perry won a copyright infringement case against a rapper who claimed she stole his music to make her hit single ‘Dark Horse’.

The case first began in 2014 when Marcus Gray, who performs as Flame, alleged that the pop singer had copied his track ‘Joyful Noise’. In 2019, jurors sided with him and the pop star, her collaborators and label were ordered to pay £2.29 million ($2.78 million) in damages, though this decision was overturned in 2020 using the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright ruling.

In the most recent legal showdown, the court again refused to reinstate the original verdict. “The portion of the ‘Joyful Noise’ ostinato that overlaps with the ‘Dark Horse’ ostinato consists of a manifestly conventional arrangement of musical building blocks,” the appeals court wrote of their 3-0 verdict.

The lineup for Japan’s True Colors Festival 2022 is:

Katy Perry (US)

Adrian Anantawan (Canada)

Alvin Law (Canada)

Johnatha Bastos (Brazil)

Rachel Starritt (UK)

Sparsh Shah (US)

Wheelsmith (Singapore)

Federico Martello (Italy)

Harumi (Japan)

Mandy Harvey (US)

Raul Midón (US)

Ryota Kaizo

The Soulmatics (Japan)

Tony Dee (Australia)

Viktoria Modesta (UK)