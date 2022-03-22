NMIXX, STAYC, MONSTA X and more to headline ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ in Seoul

Global K-pop festival KCON has announced the lineup of its upcoming ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ kick-off concerts in Seoul.

Today (March 22), KCON revealed the the lineup of its upcoming Seoul concerts, which are set to take place at the CJ ENM Centre on May 7 and 8, through a brand-new promotional Youtube video. The performers include boybands such as Highlight, MONSTA X, The Boyz and TO1.

Meanwhile, appearing at KCON for the first time are girl groups STAYC and NMIXX, along with JYP’s Japanese-Korean group NiziU. Additionally, the contestants from the seasond season of reality TV competition Queendom, which include Hyolyn, Brave Girls, VIVIZ, WJSN, LOONA and Kep1er, are set to put on a special performance.

Advertisement

The announcement comes just a week after South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM revealed that the iconic K-pop festival would be making its long-awaited return, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ events are also set to take place in May in Tokyo, Japan and Chicago, Illinois. The lineups for those concerts are set to be announced in the coming days, on March 25 and 29, respectively.

The three ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ events are to serve as a special kick-off to the main 2022 instalments of KCON, which will take place in Los Angeles from 19 to 21 August and Japan on as-yet-unannounced October dates.

In addition, the festival will also be bringing back its digital program KCON:TACT – which has been held five different times over the past two years in lieu of the original physical festival – for fans who will not be able to attend in person. Details for this year’s KCON festivals, including ticket sales and lineups, will be available here.

Advertisement

KCON was first held in 2012 in the Californian city of Irvine, before going on to visit nine more cities and regions across North America, Europe and Asia. The festival managed to rake in approximately 291,000 visitors at their last in-person event in 2019.

Past acts that have graced the KCON stage include BTS, Girls’ Generation, MONSTA X, TWICE, ITZY and NCT, among others.