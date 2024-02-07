ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE and more join line-up of KCON Hong Kong 2024

KCON Hong Kong 2024 has announced the first batch of artists for its upcoming event in March, featuring ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE and more.

Today (February 7), KCON announced the first seven artists who will be performing at its upcoming Hong Kong event, set to take place from March 30 to 31 at the AsiaWorld-Expo.

It includes K-pop boybands ATEEZ, HIGHLIGHT, TWS and ZEROBASEONE, as well as Japanese group JO1. They will be joined by girl group VIVIZ, as well as soloist Choi Yena.

Advertisement

More artists and details performance dates for KCON Hong Kong 2024 are expected to be announced in the coming days. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The line-up for KCON Hong Kong 2024 is:

ATEEZ

HIGHLIGHT

JO1

TWS

VIVIZ

Choi Yena

ZEROBASEONE

The details for KCON Hong Kong 2024 are:

Dates: March 30 to 31

Venue: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo

Ticket Price: TBA

Mnet Plus Special Package Sale Date: February 14 at 10am HKT

Ticket Pre-sale Date: February 21 at 10am HKT

Ticket General Sale Date: February 23 at 10am HKT

Ticketing Merchant: TBA

The upcoming KCON Hong Kong 2024 will be the first time the annual K-pop festival is held in the East Asian city. The popular event will also return to Japan, Los Angeles and Saudi Arabia this year, alongside an additional Europe instalment.

Advertisement

In other touring news, K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE have announced the dates for their upcoming 2024 Asia fanmeeting tour, featuring stops in Japan and Thailand.

Meanwhile, iKON member Bobby has revealed the cities and dates for his upcoming 2024 ‘Zero Gravity’ Asia tour, featuring shows in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and more.