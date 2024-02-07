ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE and more join line-up of KCON Hong Kong 2024

KCON Hong Kong 2024 has announced the first batch of artists for its upcoming event in March, featuring ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE and more.
Today (February 7), KCON announced the first seven artists who will be performing at its upcoming Hong Kong event, set to take place from March 30 to 31 at the AsiaWorld-Expo.
It includes K-pop boybands ATEEZ, HIGHLIGHT, TWS and ZEROBASEONE, as well as Japanese group JO1. They will be joined by girl group VIVIZ, as well as soloist Choi Yena.
More artists and details performance dates for KCON Hong Kong 2024 are expected to be announced in the coming days. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.
The line-up for KCON Hong Kong 2024 is:
ATEEZ
HIGHLIGHT
JO1
TWS
VIVIZ
Choi Yena
ZEROBASEONE
The details for KCON Hong Kong 2024 are:
Dates: March 30 to 31
Venue: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo
Ticket Price: TBA
Mnet Plus Special Package Sale Date: February 14 at 10am HKT
Ticket Pre-sale Date: February 21 at 10am HKT
Ticket General Sale Date: February 23 at 10am HKT
Ticketing Merchant: TBA
The upcoming KCON Hong Kong 2024 will be the first time the annual K-pop festival is held in the East Asian city. The popular event will also return to Japan, Los Angeles and Saudi Arabia this year, alongside an additional Europe instalment.
In other touring news, K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE have announced the dates for their upcoming 2024 Asia fanmeeting tour, featuring stops in Japan and Thailand.
Meanwhile, iKON member Bobby has revealed the cities and dates for his upcoming 2024 ‘Zero Gravity’ Asia tour, featuring shows in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and more.