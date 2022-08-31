TXT, IVE and more to perform at KCON Japan 2022 this October

KCON Japan has confirmed its line-up of performers for its upcoming three-day event in October.

Yesterday (August 30), the official KCON Japan Twitter account shared the second wave of performers for the three-day festival happening from October 14-16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Performing artists include TXT, fromis_9 and Brave Girls, among others, in addition to the initial first wave of performers announced last week, which included groups like IVE, NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM.

The full second wave of performers announced are K-pop boybands ATEEZ, DKZ, TO1, ATBO and DKB, Japanese boybands INI and OCTPATH, as well as K-pop trio VIVIZ.

Additionally, KCON Japan has revealed that former NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun will be serving as MC for all three days of the K-pop festival.

The upcoming event marks KCON’s first full-fledged in-person festival in Japan since the beginning of the pandemic. It first returned to Tokyo in May 2022 with a special kick-off event called KCON 2022 Premiere, which was also held in Seoul, Los Angeles and Chicago.

KCON Japan 2022’s lineup is:

Day 1 (October 14)

INI

Kihyun (MONSTA X)

LE SSERAFIM

NMIXX

OCTPATH

TNX

TO1

VIVIZ

Day 2 (October 15)

ATBO

DKZ

fromis_9

IVE

JO1

NewJeans

TXT

Day 3 (October 16)

ATEEZ

Brave Girls

DKB

Jo Yu-ri

Kep1er

NiziU

TEMPEST

Earlier this month, KCON held its annual Los Angeles in-person event at the Los Angeles convention centre. In a four-star review of the festival, NME contributor Abby Webster praised performances by boybands Stray Kids and NCT Dream in particular.