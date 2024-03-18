KCON Japan 2024 line-up: Red Velvet, ZEROBASEONE and more

KCON Japan 2024 has announced the artist line-up for its upcoming event in May, featuring Red Velvet, ZEROBASEONE and more.

Over the weekend, KCON announced 11 of the artists that will be performing at the M Countdown Stage of its upcoming Japan event, set to take place from May 10 to 12, 2024 at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

It includes K-pop boybands BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, NCT Wish and TEMPEST, girl group Red Velvet, and singers Jung Yong-hwa and Choi Yena. They will be joined by Japanese groups INI, JO1 and ME:1. More artists are expected to be announced for the M Countdown Stage.

In addition, KCON Japan will also feature performers on its KCON Stage at the Makuhari Messe. The line-up for this stage has also yet to be announced.

The line-up for KCON Japan 2024 is:

DAY 1: SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2024, M COUNTDOWN STAGE

BOYNEXTDOOR

INI

Red Velvet

TWS

ZEROBASEONE

DAY 2: SUNDAY, MAY 12, 2024, M COUNTDOWN STAGE

JO1

Jung Yong-hwa

ME:1

NCT Wish

TEMPEST

Choi Yena

The details for KCON Japan 2024 are:

Dates: May 10 to 12, 2024

Venue: Chiba, Japan, ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe

Ticket Price: From ¥5,900 to ¥36,900

Meet & Greet Premium: ¥8,900

KCON Japan 2024 will be the second KCON event of 2024, following KCON Hong Kong. The popular event will also return to Los Angeles and Saudi Arabia this year, alongside an brand-new additional Europe instalment.

In other touring news, K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘See You There’ fanmeet tour, featuring concerts in Singapore, Thailand and more.