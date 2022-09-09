Sunmi, Hyolyn, STAYC and more to perform in KCON Saudi Arabia

KCON has announced the line-up for its forthcoming debut convention in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which includes acts like Sunmi, THE BOYZ, Hyolyn, ATEEZ, and STAYC.

Yesterday (September 8), the official KCON Twitter account shared the list of performers that will be performing at the K-pop convention’s first event in the country. The first day of performances, happening on September 30, will feature performances from P1Harmony, PENTAGON, Rain, Secret Number, Sunmi and THE BOYZ.

Performing artists for the second day of the event, taking place on October 1, are ATEEZ, Hyolyn, ONEUS, STAYC and TO1. Rookie girl group NewJeans are also set to perform on this date.

KCON 2022 SAUDI ARABIA DAILY LINEUP✨ KCON-ers, are you ready to have fun?

Let's KCON💚 *All dates are based on local time.

*Artist line-up and the event schedule may be subject to change or cancel under certain circumstances.#KCON #KCON2022SAUDIARABIA pic.twitter.com/JNye4YhtoB — KCON official (@KCON_official) September 8, 2022

KCON Saudi Arabia is set to take place at The Boulevard Riyadh City. Other details about the event, such as ticketing details and prices, are expected to be released in the coming days. It is one of two KCON events set to take place in Asia, preceding KCON Japan, which will be hosted at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan from October 14 to 16.

