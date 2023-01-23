K-pop festival and convention KCON returning to Thailand in March

After three years, K-pop festival and convention KCON will return to Thailand in March 2023.

KCON will take over the Impact Arena at Bangkok’s IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center from March 18 to 19 for its first event in Thailand since 2019. Its line-up will be announced over two days next week: January 30 and 31.

The last time KCON came to Thailand in September 2019, its two-day line-up included the likes of GOT7, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, Chung Ha and more.

Ticket prices and categories for KCON Thailand 2023 have also been revealed. Show tickets start at THB2,000 and go up to THB5,800 for seated floor tickets. Show tickets are separate from convention tickets, which go for THB350 (though convention admission is bundled into some ticket categories such as the meet & greet tickets – priced at THB1,000 and THB 3,000 – and the THB8,500 KCON Free Pass).

Ticket pre-sale for KCON Thailand 2023 will begin on Wednesday February 1, 10am local time and end February 2 at 10pm local time. General on-sale will then begin on February 3 at 10am local time.

The week prior, seating maps will be unveiled, as will Mnet Plus Special Packages priced THB1,900. Benefits for the latter include the opportunity to join the pre-sale, video-on-demand KCON content and an official light shaker.

KCON Thailand looks to be KCON’s first event of 2023. Last year, KCON held events in Seoul, Chicago, Los Angeles, Saudi Arabia and Japan. The latter was its most recent event, showcasing the likes of Tomorrow X Together, IVE, NewJeans, ATEEZ and more at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.