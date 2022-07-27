KCON’s US tour will merge two-day line-ups into one due to “technical difficulties”

KCON has announced that its upcoming US tour will merge two-day line-ups into one show due to “unforeseen circumstance[s] and technical difficulties”.

The K-pop festival was initially due to present two nights of entertainment in each city: San Francisco, Minneapolis, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and New York.

But in an announcement made earlier today (July 27), KCON announced that the first night of shows for each city – set to feature CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM – will be cancelled and tickets refunded. Those artists will join STAYC and TO1 on the second night instead, making for a show that will last approximately 120 minutes.

CRAVITY, LIGHTSUM, STAYC and TO1’s scheduled performances at KCON Los Angeles, slated to take place from August 19 to 21, are unaffected by these adjustments and will take place as scheduled.

KCON’s adjusted tour dates are now as follows:

August 2022

Tuesday 23 – San Francisco, Orpheum Theatre

Thursday 25 – Minneapolis, State Theatre

Saturday 27 – Houston, The Hobby Center Sarofim Hall

Sunday 28 – Dallas, Texas Trust CU Theatre

Tuesday 30 – Atlanta, The Eastern

September 2022

Thursday 1 – New York, Terminal 5

Ticket holders for the first night of shows will receive refunds and a separate email containing codes and instructions on how to repurchase tickets for the rescheduled shows at a discount. Fans who purchased tickets for the second night of shows, meanwhile, are not affected by the adjustments to ticketing. Find any remaining tickets to KCON’s US tour here.

A separate announcement regarding adjustments to scheduled meet and greets with the featured acts is expected in the coming days.

KCON’s forthcoming US tour is the K-pop festival’s first spin-off tour of the country and is headlined by four “next generation” acts, namely CRAVITY, LIGHTSUM, STAYC and TO1.