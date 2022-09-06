Kean Cipriano, Unique Salonga and Adie to stage joint concert ‘Pulso’ in November

Kean Cipriano, Unique Salonga and Adie are set to perform together at a joint concert called ‘Pulso’ in November.

O/C Records shared the announcement on social media on Sunday (September 4). The live showcase is set to take place on November 29, 8pm at the New Frontier Theatre in Quezon City, co-presented by Viva Live. Paolo Valenciano will helm the event as show director.

Tickets will be on sale starting September 15. Other details such as ticket prices, special guests and more are yet to be disclosed.

‘Pulso’ marks the three artists’ first live concert together. They have previously shared the stage online via the two-day virtual gig Odd Creatures Our Cue in March last year.

Cipriano made headlines last June after confirming his departure from Callalily. He explained in an interview that it’s “hard to stay in a place where you’re not happy anymore, where you’re uninspired, and where you don’t feel valued and respected.” Meanwhile, his former bandmates decided to continue with the band, now renamed LILY.

Salonga opened the year with the release of the hour-long track called ‘Oblivion’, which he launched along with an art exhibit of the same name in January. The former IV OF SPADES frontman is currently on a series of mall tours which he kicked off last July in Pampanga. He continued the shows in Taguig, Davao, Cebu and Zambales, ending the show this September 18 at Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

Adie – real name Adrian Garcia Eugenio – recently collaborated with singer-songwriter Chrstn for the single called ‘Tinatangi’.