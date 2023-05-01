Keanu Reeves’ grunge band preparing to release first new music in 23 years

Keanu Reeves‘ grunge band, Dogstar, are gearing up to release their first new music in 23 years.

The band released two albums, 1996’s ‘Our Little Visionary’ and 2000’s ‘Happy Ending’, before calling it quits in 2002. Reeves played bass in the band and interest in them grew as his acting career began to take off.

The band reunited last summer, as confirmed on a newly-created Instagram, and since then, they’ve been posting behind-the-scenes photos and video updates of their time in the studio.

Advertisement

“Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response,” the band wrote alongside a new promo photo. “Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more.

“We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us.

“We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone. It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!”

Late last year, the band made their return to the live stage with a private show “for the incredible people who made our new album possible”.

In a recent interview with NME, Reeves said that his favourite band of the moment was Canadian pop group Alvvays.

Advertisement

“I like me a good pop song and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it. And I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great…And I love the textures in it,” he said. “I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.”

Elsewhere, Reeves recently explained why he made a surprise visit to a pub in Hertfordshire.

“I was outside London doing a documentary, and it was just shepherd’s pie weather,” he told NME. “It’s kinda cool, not rainy but a little misty drizzly something. And I was like, ‘let’s get a shepherd’s pie and a pint’,” he added, going on to reveal that he picked a local lager to drink.

Meanwhile, Reeves and Seth Rogen have been tapped to star in an upcoming comedy film from Aziz Ansari, titled Good Fortune. Filming is set to begin this month. He will also appear alongside Jonah Hill for a new film called Outcome, which is described as a “dark Hollywood story”.