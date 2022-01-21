Keanu Reeves, Patti Smith and more to play virtual Tibet House Benefit

The Tibet House US Benefit Concert has announced the line-up for its 35th anniversary event, a virtual edition that will feature performances from Keanu Reeves, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson and more.

Once again featuring artistic direction from composer Philip Glass, who is celebrating his 85th birthday with the event, the benefit will stream on March 3 via Mandolin – tickets are available here, with all proceeds going to Tibet House US.

Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Laurie Anderson, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price, Phish‘s Trey Anastasio, Punch Brothers and more, with greetings by Iggy Pop and Bernard Sumner.

It’s unclear what shape Reeves’ performance for the virtual event will take, but it wouldn’t be so outlandish for the Matrix star’s appearance to be musical in nature.

From 1991 to 2002, Reeves played bass in the alternative rock band Dogstar, with the group releasing two albums in their time together – 1996’s ‘Our Little Visionary’ and ‘Happy Ending’ in 2000.

Last week, Reeves revealed his favourite song is Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.