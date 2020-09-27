Kehlani and Russ team up in colourful video for new track ‘Take You Back’

Kehlani and Russ have shared a colourful new video for their collaborative track ‘Take You Back’ – you can watch it below.

The new song was released last month as part of a series that saw the Atlanta-based rapper share a new track almost every week. One of those songs was ‘Live From The Villa’, which heard Russ honour his mother and offer advice to upcoming artists.

The Edgar Esteves-directed clip was shared yesterday (September 26) on the same day that marked Russ’ 28th birthday.

“It’s my birthday..but I got a lil gift for y’all,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “Take You Back video out now!!! Link in bio. Directed by @edgaresteves.”

You can watch the video for ‘Take You Back’ below:

Earlier this week, Kehlani joined Cardi B, Tinashe and Common in sharing reactions to the news that the Louisville, Kentucky police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will not face charges relating to her death.

A Kentucky grand jury indicted former detective Brett Hankison, who will be charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment relating to gunfire which entered a neighbouring apartment.

The other officers John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, the latter of which fired the shot that killed Taylor, will not be charged.

Meanwhile, Disclosure have shared a new song called ‘Birthday’ that hears them team up with Kehlani and The Internet’s Syd.

The new single came ahead of the release of the electronic music duo’s third album, ‘Energy’, which arrived on August 28.