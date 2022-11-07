Kehlani announces 2023 tour dates for Jakarta, Taipei and more

Kehlani is stopping in five cities in Asia in support of their latest album, ‘Blue Water Road.’

The singer kicks off the Asia leg of the tour in Jakarta on February 4, followed by a stop in Singapore on February 6. After Singapore, they are set to make stops in Taipei on February 11, Seoul on February 13, and Tokyo on February 15.

So far, only ticketing details for the Jakarta and Singapore shows are available. Kehlani will be performing in Jakarta’s JIExpo Kemayoran, with tickets going live this November 12 at 5 PM local time. Ticket prices have yet to be announced. The singer will be accompanied by opening acts Destin Conrad and Noodles.

Singer-songwriter @Kehlani is also scheduled to perform in Indonesia in February 2023, thanks to Nyawa Session.https://t.co/9dJ7CVkAFM pic.twitter.com/ixPh82Q9TI — More Than Good Hooks (@mtgh) November 7, 2022

The Singapore show will take place at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets will be made available online this November 9 at 12 PM local time and are priced at SGD 108 per ticket. Get your tickets here.

The ‘Blue Water Road’ tour kicked off in Hawaii last October. Kehlani is set to make rounds in Europe starting November 17 until December, followed by New Zealand and Australia in January of next year, and finally stopping in Asia in February.

As per a press release received by NME, more information on the Asia dates will be announced soon.

The Californian R&B artist’s third studio record ‘Blue Water Road’ was released on April 29. The record garnered a glowing four-star review from NME, with Rhian Daly writing that the record “finds Kehlani in spectacular form – softer, stronger and better than ever”.

Kehlani’s 2023 Asia tour dates so far are:

February 4 – Hall D2, JIEXPO – Jakarta, Indonesia

February 6 – Capital Theatre – Singapore

February 11 – Legacy Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

February 13 – Yes24 Live Hall – Seoul, South Korea

February 15 – Zepp DiverCity – Tokyo, Japan