Kehlani will perform in Singapore this February

Kehlani has announced a concert in Singapore this February as part of their ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour promoting her latest album.

Kehlani will perform at the Capitol Theatre this February 6 in support of their latest album ‘Blue Water Road’. Tickets for the concert will go on sale this November 9 at 12pm local time via Book My Show at SGD108 per ticket.

The ‘Blue Water Road’ tour is set to take Kehlani to the UK and Europe in November and December, with the UK and Ireland run kicking off on December 4 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Following that run of shows, Kehlani will tour in New Zealand and Australia throughout the month of January before beginning the Asia leg.

Per a press release, more Asia tour dates are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Californian R&B artist’s third studio record ‘Blue Water Road’ was released on April 29, and was previewed by the Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Up At Night’ earlier that month. Two other singles were released ahead of the album itself in February’s ‘Little Story’ and September’s ‘Altar.

‘Blue Water Road’ garnered a glowing four-star review from NME, with Rhian Daly writing that the record “finds Kehlani in spectacular form – softer, stronger and better than ever”, exuding a newfound positivity that stems from Kehlani finding themselves in a good place in life.

Speaking to NME earlier this year about fan reaction to the album, Kehlani shared that their fans have embraced the departure from the “toxic, very dark, hypersexual pocket of songwriting” of her previous two studio albums. “What’s cool is they’re excited about being able to tell I’m in a better place just from the music,” they explained.

“The comments I’ve received from my core fan base about the album are they’re so happy for me. They’re like, ‘yeah, the music’s fucking awesome, but you’re not depressed, you’re not beefing, and nothing’s toxic!’ That’s the coolest transition of all of this for sure.”