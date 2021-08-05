Keiko Necesario announces ‘Ready, Let Go’ documentary series

Filipino singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario has announced a new documentary series dubbed the Ready, Let Go Diaries.

The singer shared the news via an Instagram post on Wednesday (August 4) alongside a short clip of the first episode. “In all my years in the industry, I’ve never had the chance to really document the whole process of an album,” said Necesario, “or let alone speak about that entire experience in detail.”

She went on to explain that the series will be a “documentary of my story on recording my 2nd album and a more in depth explanation of all the songs in it”. Necesario also teases that “there will be bonus videos coming as well”, although further information remains unknown at this time.

The first episode of Ready, Let Go Diaries is scheduled to premiere on Necesario’s YouTube channel on Friday, August 6 at 7pm WIB. It is currently unclear how often a new episode of the series will air.

Keiko Necesario released ‘Ready, Let Go’ in September 2020, ending a five-year gap between studio albums for the musician, who released her debut ‘Through It All’ in 2015. The album also includes the hit track ‘Right Next To You’ and previously released single ‘Dangerous’.

Following the release of her sophomore album, Necesario covered P-pop group BGYO’s ‘The Light’ for Coke Studios in May, while the group returned the favour with a cover of Necesario’s ‘While We Are Young’. The two acts later collaborated for an original track entitled ‘Runnin’’.