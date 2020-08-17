Keiko Necesario teases new album with latest single ‘Dangerous’

Philippines-based singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario has dropped her latest single ‘Dangerous’, ahead of the September release of her forthcoming album ‘Ready, Let Go’.

Infusing electronic beats and the Necesario’s folk sensibilities delivered in a husky voice, the track explores the dilemma of a person’s decision to reveal feelings to someone.

Listen to her latest single below:

“I wrote ‘Dangerous’ with the idea of how difficult it could be to love someone you weren’t supposed to fall for,” Keiko said, as quoted by OneMusic PH.

“It’s hard because doing something about it or not might mess things up. The song’s verse ‘though I’m damned if I don’t and damned if I do‘ shows what I’m expressing. Whatever the decision, there’s no way to win.”

The release of ‘Dangerous’ is yet another genre-fluid teaser to her upcoming full-length recording, after the recent release of the first single ‘Right Next To You’.

Necesario said she initially came up with the chords and melody for ‘Dangerous’ in 2018 and finalised it the following year. The demo and the majority of the song’s arrangement, she said, were recorded in London’s Dairy Studio.

“I’m amazed to record there because one of my favourite bands and one of my influences, Florence + The Machine, recorded there and we used the same piano for our songs.”

Necesario’s self-produced debut album, ‘Through It All’, was released in 2015, while several of her songs ‘While We Are Young, ‘Panaginip’, and ‘Paano Na’, were included in the motion soundtrack for the 2018 Tagalog film Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi (which translates to The Girl Allergic to Wifi).