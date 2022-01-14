Keith Richards announces special guitar and NFT charity auction

Keith Richards has announced details of a guitar-based NFT that will be auctioned off for charity this month.

The Rolling Stones guitarist has partnered with the “green NFT platform” OneOf for the auction, which will raise funds for the Grammys’ music charity MusiCares.

As well as the Richards NFT, the auction lot includes a black Gibson ES-335 electric-acoustic guitar hand-signed by Richards. A hard guitar case is also provided.

Advertisement

The NFT, described as “a digital version of the signed guitar”, comes with a four-second clip of Richards signing the guitar in question at New York City’s Germano Studios “as a seal of authenticity”.

🎸 Rolling Stones’ legend, Keith Richards, partners with OneOf to auction a signed Gibson guitar with @JuliensAuctions! 🎸 Proceeds will go to MusiCares® to benefit music artists all over the world. @officialKeef #BeOneOf #nftnews @tezos #tez pic.twitter.com/XDvYbgRd9n — OneOf (@OneOfNFT) January 13, 2022

The online auction is taking place over on Julien’s Auctions, marking their first-ever NFT sale. At the time of writing, the bidding is at $4500 (£3277) and is estimated to reach between $6000-8000 (£4369-£5826). The auction will end later this month.

“We are honoured to be the platform to mint the first-ever Keith Richards NFT,” Adam Fell, OneOf co-founder, said in a statement. “Keith is music royalty, and we applaud him and his team for championing eco-friendly blockchain technology that can empower musicians for generations to come.”

Last month The Rolling Stones played an intimate London show in celebration of their late bandmate Charlie Watts.

Advertisement

Watts passed away back in August at the age of 80. His surviving Stones bandmates reflected on the “huge loss” in September, before they later dedicated their first show of 2021 to Watts.