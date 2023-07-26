Keith Richards leads 80th birthday wishes to Mick Jagger

Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Nile Rodgers and others have celebrated The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger on his 80th birthday.

Jagger’s bandmate Keith Richards took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing the piano and wishing the frontman a happy 80th. “Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy birthday Mick have another good-in and give me a call and let me know what it’s like,” Richards said in his video.

His other bandmate, Ronnie Wood took to Twitter to share a compilation of photos of him am Jagger throughout the years with a caption that read: “Happy 80th birthday.”

Advertisement

American producer, guitarist and co-founder of Chic, Nile Rodgers also took to social media to share an old photo of him and Jagger in the studio with a caption that read: “Happy Birthday @mickjagger.”

Jagger took to his official social media accounts to post a photo of himself in red suit taken by photographer Mark Seliger with a caption that read: “Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!”

The comment section was filled with messages from fans and celebrities alike. Lenny kravitz shared: “Happy birthday young man” while Sean Ono Lennon shared three clapping emojis. Check out more birthday tributes to the ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ singer below.

Advertisement

Happy 80th Birthday @MickJagger🎉 🧵Follow this thread for some iconic Jagger pieces from our collection. 📷- Mick Jagger, David Bailey, 1965 pic.twitter.com/Q8HRUIdBzF — V&A (@V_and_A) July 26, 2023

It’s a special day today! Join us in wishing @mickjagger a very happy 80th birthday!! 🎉 🎉🎉 Keep on rockin’ Mick! 🎸🎤🎸 pic.twitter.com/DU7LOfy6Gs — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 26, 2023

A School photo of 8yr old MICK JAGGER in 1951. 80 Candles today 🎂 pic.twitter.com/U816yuB3kO — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) July 26, 2023

Happy 80th to Sir Mick Jagger! Here he is at 21: https://t.co/d468tgnrCo pic.twitter.com/lON4VXA1kO — British Pathé (@BritishPathe) July 26, 2023

Happy 80th Birthday @MickJagger 🥳 Mick narrated 'Your Room Will Be Ready' as part of our 150th birthday celebrations and it's still one of our fave things ever: https://t.co/XGhzILoBKL — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) July 26, 2023

In other the Rolling Stones news, the book collection of late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is set to go up for auction later this year.

The extensive collection features a host of first editions of some of the world’s most iconic books, including F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound Of The Baskervilles.

It was revealed last year that The Rolling Stones‘ next album will feature drumming by their late sticksman Watts.

According to The Sun, guitarist Ronnie Wood said that the band’s new album will be released next summer. The record will have some of Watts’ drumming work included alongside that of touring drummer Steve Jordan’s.