Keith Richards “might get a new wheelchair” to celebrate The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary

Keith Richards has joked that he “might get a new wheelchair” to celebrate The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary in two years’ time.

The long-running band formed as The Rolling Stones back in 1962, and are set to celebrate 60 years together in 2022.

In a new interview with BBC News, Richards initially claimed that he “hadn’t even thought” about the Stones’ 60th anniversary before joking: “I don’t know [how I plan to celebrate]. I might get a new wheelchair.”

The guitarist then reflected wistfully that “this particular life” has “been pretty exceptional”.

“I’m really at a loss sometimes to sort of figure out how the hell I got here,” he admitted. “But the music is the thing that keeps you going, so that’s what I try and concentrate on.”

Richards recently addressed the Stones’ 60th anniversary plans in another interview with GQ, where he quipped that the band’s plans for the milestone occasion “are to still actually all be alive”.

“First off, I’m going to get through this year and see how we handle next year,” he added. “Because I think at the moment, there are more problems than a Rolling Stones celebration.

“Although I’m very glad that we’re all here, but I’ll leave it at that if I can.”

Back in September, Richards stated in another interview that he “can’t imagine” The Rolling Stones ever retiring.