Keith Richards says he “can’t imagine” The Rolling Stones ever retiring

Keith Richards has spoken of the future of The Rolling Stones in a new interview, saying he “can’t imagine” the band ever retiring.

The band have released an expanded reissue of their 1973 album ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ today (September 4).

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the new reissue, Richards spoke of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the live music and touring industries, and that the band have a “habit” of continuing to tour.

“I mean, that’s what we do,” he said. “And also there’s that thing between us, like, ‘Who’s going to be the first one to get off the bus?’ You have to be kicked off or drop off, right? So it’s like that. I really can’t imagine doing anything else.”

In the same interview, Mick Jagger added that the band would be open to the idea of playing socially distanced shows, “if that was the way of the world.”

“We might be playing to very few people,” the frontman said. “Even though we might be lucky enough to have sold tickets, we might not be able to play to them all at once.”

Ahead of the release of the ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ reissue, the band shared two remixes of their rare, Jimmy Page-featuring track ‘Scarlet’. The track has been re-worked by The War On Drugs and The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont, while a recent ‘Scarlet’ video was also released, starring Normal People‘s Paul Mescal.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also recently said that the band are working on new original music.

“There’s some lovely music on the hob, you know, it’s on the back burner,” he said. “We’re bringing it towards the front of the hob now, but gradually.”