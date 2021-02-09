Keith Richards teases new material with in-the-studio image

Keith Richards has said “new music is on the horizon” in his latest in-the-studio update, hinting that new Rolling Stones material could be on the way soon.

The Stones released a standalone single in the form of ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ last year, and frontman Mick Jagger said back in September that the band wanted to record more but would only do so “in safe circumstances”.

Richards revealed that he is back working in the studio via an update on his social media channels on Friday (February 5), which showed a picture of him playing his guitar.

Advertisement

“About last night!” he captioned the in-the-studio snap. “New music on the horizon!” You can see the post below.

About last night! New music on the horizon! pic.twitter.com/6XsOL6rknk — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) February 5, 2021

The Rolling Stones retweeted the post, fuelling speculation that Richards is currently working on new music for the band.

Richards told Classic Rock last month that the coronavirus lockdown had moved him to write occasionally. “I do tend to have moments and little periods of time during the day when suddenly I’ll pick up the guitar and something will come to mind,” he said.

“I sit around writing songs, basically, or parts of songs, little bits.”

Advertisement

In other Rolling Stones news, the band are set to launch their own chocolate bar later this month.

The Stones’ venture into confectionary is the latest move in their overall merchandising strategy, which saw them opening their very first flagship merch store in central London last year.