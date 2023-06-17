Keith Urban “so sorry” for accidentally exposing Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham’s relationship

Keith Urban has apologised for unintentionally revealing that Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are an item.

The country star said in a new interview that Bridgers had reached out to him in “her own passive way” about the situation in which she was caught on his camera kissing Burnham at a Taylor Swift concert they were all attending.

Urban told Entertainment Tonight at the CMA Fest in Nashville: “Oh, I found out. Phoebe, I’m so sorry.”

A few weeks ago Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman, attended one of the Philadelphia dates of Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour. Bridgers was the opening act for those shows, and when Urban filmed a TikTok of himself and his wife dancing to ‘Style’ he accidentally captured comedian, filmmaker, musician and actor Burnham pulling Bridgers in for a kiss.

After the TikTok Bridgers posted Urban’s song ‘Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me’ to her story.

When asked by ET if she’d reached out to him, Urban answered: “Well, I guess, in her own passive way, yeah. Don’t be on camera, Phoebe! What were you thinking? It felt very awkward. I felt bad. We were just digging on the concert. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Meanwhile, Swift gave a rare outing to fan favourite ‘Come Back… Be Here’ on the first night of her ‘Eras’ tour in Philadelphia last month – all thanks to Bridgers.

The singer-songwriter performed the ‘Red’ track for only the second time in its history during the surprise songs section at the Lincoln Financial Field on May 12.

“I take requests if they are polite and decently worded,” Swift told the crowd before she revealed that Bridgers asked her to play ‘Come Back… Be Here’. She then performed the track on the piano.