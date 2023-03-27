Kelly Clarkson announces new album ‘Chemistry’

Kelly Clarkson has announced her new album ‘Chemistry’, promising that new music will also be coming “really soon”.

The singer and daytime talk show host said that she’d been working on the new project for “close to three years now” and initially wasn’t sure if she was going to release it, but added that she was “very excited”.

“It’s called ‘Chemistry’ because I was trying to find a word – also, it might be one of the songs on the album – that really described the whole thing,” Clarkson explained in a video shared to social media.

Advertisement

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on it.”

New music soon 🍷💔☀️ pic.twitter.com/c9mPNchiE2 — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) March 26, 2023

“Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So, that’s why I named it ‘Chemistry’,” she said of the album title. “I thought it was kind of the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

The singer concluded that the album would be coming out “soon”, and added that new music would be coming out “even sooner”. “When I say soon, I mean really soon,” Clarkson added.

The new record follows 2017’s ‘Meaning Of Life’, and will possibly chart the “arc” and fallout of her divorce from her ex-husband of eight years, Brandon Blackstock, which was settled in March 2022.

Last week, Florence Welch took to Instagram to pay tribute to Clarkson’s cover of her band’s song ‘Free’.

Advertisement

Welch reposted an Instagram reel of the cover from Florence + The Machine’s 2022 album ‘Dance Fever‘ as performed on ‘Kellyoke’ – a segment that occurs on The Kelly Clarkson Show – sharing a caption on her Insta stories that read: “This vocal is incredible.”

MUNA also recently shared that they were “so honoured” that Kelly Clarkson decided to cover their song ‘Stayaway’ on ‘Kellyoke’.

Another recent ‘Kellyoke’ cover was Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Do I Wanna Know’, along with indie rock tracks by Blink-182 and The Offspring.