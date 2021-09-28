Kelly Clarkson covers Depeche Mode’s classic ‘Enjoy The Silence’

Kelly Clarkson has delivered a live cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’ for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Performed during the show’s ‘Kellyoke’ segment, Clarkson’s short cover of the synthpop track stays fairly true to the band’s original.

Like other covers on the show, the singer is backed by her band Y’all.

Advertisement

‘Enjoy The Silence’ was released by Depeche Mode back in 1990, appearing on their seventh studio album ‘Violator’. The band’s last full-length release was their 2017’s ‘Spirit’. Earlier this year, band member Martin Gore released a five-track solo EP titled ‘The Third Chimpanzee’.

Clarkson’s rendition of ‘Enjoy The Silence’ is the latest in a series of covers the singer has performed on her show. This year alone, she’s performed Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’, Charli XCX’s ‘Boom Clap’, Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’ and Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’, among others.

In the wake of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show going off air after almost two decades, NBC revealed earlier this year that Clarkson’s programme would be taking the daytime slot.

“By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, said back in May.