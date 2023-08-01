Kelly Clarkson warns fans against throwing things onstage at Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson issued a warning to her fans at her first Las Vegas residency concert to not throw things onstage.

Following the recent surge in performers getting hit with items thrown onstage by fans, Clarkson – who kicked off her Chemistry: An Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson residency at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas – quickly addressed having things thrown at her.

“If you’re going to throw shit, throw diamonds,” Clarkson said before launching into a rendition of ‘Broken and Beautiful’. In the clip below, Kelly Clarkson can be seen sharing the quick comment, before picking up and squeezing a stuffed toy that was later thrown onstage.

Across this summer, a growing trend has emerged of fans throwing items on stage at their favourite artists. One of the most prolific and dangerous cases occurred last month, when pop star Bebe Rexha was seen falling to her knees after a mobile phone struck her in the face.

The incident left her needing stitches above her eye, and it was later reported that the concertgoer who threw the device did so because he thought “it would be funny”.

Most recently, Cardi B had a drink chucked at her while she was performing onstage. The rapper responded by throwing her microphone at the person while shouting in their direction.

Drake has also been the target of items thrown from the crowd. Earlier this month, he was hit by an object while on stage in Chicago, during the opening night of his ‘All A Blur Tour’ with 21 Savage. The object, which hit him in the arm during the performance, turned out to be a mobile phone although he didn’t comment on the incident during the show. Later in the tour, he halted one of his gigs to call out a fan after a vape was thrown at him mid-performance.

Additionally, P!nk was left confused after a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes onto her stage in London, Harry Styles was hit in the eye by a mysterious object thrown at him in Vienna, and Ava Max was slapped in the face by someone who ran onto the stage during a gig in Los Angeles.