Kelly Price opens up about COVID-19 diagnosis after being reported missing

Gospel singer Kelly Price has opened up about “almost dying” from COVID-19 after it was reported that she was missing last week.

Price was reported missing last week but was found safe on Friday (September 24), with her lawyer saying she went to “a quiet place” to recover after being discharged from hospital following her treatment for the virus.

Now, in an interview with TMZ, Price has opened up about her experience in hospital, where she was admitted more than a week after she tested positive for COVID-19.

“At some point, they lost me,” she said. “I woke up some days later, a couple days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was.”

Price also revealed that she was suffering from long COVID, and is still on oxygen, though received her first negative COVID-19 test since testing positive last week. TMZ asked Price’s lawyer Monica Ewing if the singer was vaccinated, but Ewing didn’t specify.

Watch the full interview below:

Yesterday (September 27), Price took to Instagram to confirm to her fans that she wasn’t missing, writing: “Thank you for your love, concern and prayers. I truly appreciate them and all of you who sincerely did them. They are not lost on me. I promise.

“I’m going back into solace and silence where I can put first things first and that is

to be restored to be healthy and to be whole.”

According to NBC News, Price will not be issuing another statement on the matter, with Ewing saying, “Once she is further along in her recovery and rehabilitation journey, she will speak about her Covid experience.”