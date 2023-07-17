Kelly Rowland says spoiling gender reveal of Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy was the “worst moment ever”

Kelly Rowland shared that spoiling Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s gender reveal for Blue Ivy was her biggest mistake calling it the “worst moment ever”.

The former Destiny’s Child singer discussed the moment on Billy Mann’s Yeah, I F**ked That Up podcast. She explained how she didn’t realise that she had revealed the gender until she saw the headlines circulating the next day.

“Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of (Beyoncé)’s baby when she was pregnant with Blue,” Rowland told Mann after being asked about her biggest mistake.“That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever.”

According to TMZ, the singer spilled the news during an interview with BANG Showbiz in November 2011, just a few months after Beyoncé had announced she was expecting. Rowland accidentally confirmed the baby’s sex while sharing her thoughts on the couple’s first child.

“I’m so happy for my sister and her husband,” she told the outlet. “They’re so happy in this moment right now, as they should be. They’ve made a little bundle of love, I’m so excited for them.”

She continued: “I have no idea what I’m going to buy Beyoncé at the baby shower because Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible. She won’t be spoiled but she will be very well looked-after.”

Rowland told Mann that Beyoncé was “disappointed” by her accidentally sharing the gender of her first born. “I felt terrible because it was not my news,” she said. “It wasn’t my news to share and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out. I was, like, ‘uh-oh.’”

In other news, Blue Ivy has joined Beyonce on stage during the renaissance tour countless times to perform ‘My Power’ together.

‘My Power’ appears on Beyoncé’s Lion King soundtrack ‘The Lion King: The Gift‘ from 2019, which NME called “an eclectic and dizzying collection”.

Beyoncé’s father revealed in an interview that he wants “one last album” from Destiny’s Child.

“I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”