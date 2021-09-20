Ken of SB19 debuts as FELIP with slick music video for solo single ‘Palayo’

Filipino pop group SB19 member Ken has dropped his debut single as FELIP, ‘Palayo’.

The R&B track arrived on major streaming services on Saturday (September 18) alongside a slick music video on YouTube the same day.

As teased on social media last week, the video features the singer-rapper – real name Felip Jhon Suson – performing with a dance troupe in an empty, extravagant mansion. Watch it below:

According to Rappler, ‘Palayo’ touches on walking away from a person and a relationship that has become untenable.

Announcing the release of the music video on Twitter, FELIP thanked those involved in its making as well as A’TIN – SB19’s fanbase – for their unrelenting support.

Grabe 🥰 maraming maraming sa lahat ng taong tumulong para sa success ng MV thank you so muuuch especially A'TIN! 🥀🔥💖✨ kayo talaga nag push sakin para gawin to 🥲 mahalin pa natin mga sarili natin!https://t.co/41ZFHAUVpL STREAM PALAYO MV@SB19Official#FELIPPalayoMVOutNow — ken19 (@keun16308352) September 18, 2021

The release makes Ken the first SB19 member to have his own solo project. In August, he was also featured on a remix of Matthaios’ song ‘Pangga’.

‘Palayo’ also comes shortly after SB19 launched their latest single ‘The One’, a collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts Philippines.

In July, the pop quintet released their latest EP ‘Pagsibol’, a follow-up to their July 2020 full-length album ‘Get in the Zone’.

SB19 are also gearing up for ‘FORTE: A Pop Orchestra Concert’ on October 17, which will see them perform their hits backed by the Battig Chamber Orchestra and the SSC Chamber Choir.