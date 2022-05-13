Kendrick Lamar announces ‘The Big Steppers’ 2022 world tour dates

Kendrick Lamar has announced a huge 2022 world tour including a series of UK dates.

The rapper, who released his new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ today (May 13), is set to hit the road with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone in support of the record.

The jaunt will kick off with a raft of dates in the US on July 19 before reaching European and UK shores in October and November, which include two shows at The O2 in London on November 7-8.

Tickets go on general sale at 12pm local time in the US on May 20 while pre-sale tickets will go on sale the day before (May 19) at 10am local time through the Cash App. You can purchase tickets for the US dates here and UK dates here. You can view a full list of dates below.

The tour will finally wrap up with a series of dates in Australia and New Zealand in December. You can purchase tickets for those shows here.

The full list of ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ dates are as follows:

JULY

19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

AUGUST

2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

7 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

20 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center

21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

SEPTEMBER

1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

OCTOBER

7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle

25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna

28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

NOVEMBER

2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

3 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

4 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

7 – London, UK – The O2

8 – London, UK – The O2

13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

DECEMBER

1 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena

4 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

8 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center

16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Reviewing Lamar’s new record, NME awarded it five stars and described it as a “cathartic, soul-bearing autobiography”.

Split into two discs, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ contains 18 songs and runs for a total of one hour, 13 minutes.

The follow up to the Compton rapper’s 2017 album ‘DAMN’ also features Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Portishead‘s Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker and Baby Keem, while the likes of Thundercat, Pharrell, The Alchemist and Sampha also worked on the LP.

The rapper also shared the album’s full credits earlier today.