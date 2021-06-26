Kendrick Lamar’s California home has gone up for sale

One of the Californian houses owned by Kendrick Lamar has gone up for sale, it has been reported.

The house used to be the home of his parents and other relatives, but the rapper has since moved them into a new house in the Calabasas area, which is said to be worth $2.65million (£1.9m).

The property that is now on the market has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and is set over 3,500 square feet in the Eastvale area. It also boasts a three-car garage, pool, spa and barbecue station.

Advertisement

Lamar purchased the house back in 2014 for $523,400 (£377k) and it is now being listed for $800,000 (£576k), according to HipHopDX. Offers on the house stopped being accepted on June 22.

The rapper himself lives in a $9.7million (£7m) mansion in the Manhattan Beach district of Los Angeles. He bought the residence, which has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, in 2019.

Meanwhile, Lamar has been confirmed to be one of the headliners for Day N Vegas 2021, alongside Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator. It will mark the star’s only live performance of the year and is billed as “One Night In Vegas. From Section.80 to DAMN” on the festival poster.

Speculation that the rapper is set to return with new music presently has been growing, with The Game claiming that Lamar will make his comeback “real soon”. Last year, he was spotted filming a music video in LA, which is supposedly for a track slated to appear on his “rock-influenced” fifth album.